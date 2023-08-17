Are Maui Fires A Sign Of The End Times? REPORT: Direct Energy Weapons Used To Evict Homeowners

Get prepared and stock your medicine cabinet with vital remedies before the next planned disaster at http://DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW.

Dr. Stella Immanuel is here to talk about end times prophecy and why trusting in Christ is always best.

The fire was likely caused by a direct energy weapon.

The Bible talks about fire coming down from heaven.

The governor of Maui claimed the fire was like a “bomb”.

He also creepily said they would rebuild Maui in their own image and likeness?

Seriously, who talks like that after such a tragedy?

People need to give their lives to Christ today and call upon the name of the Lord.

The Maui fire is reminiscent of the intentional burning of chemicals earlier this year that poisoned East Palestine.

We are surrounded by evil in this world but God fights evil and will win in the end.

Mirrored - Stew Peters

