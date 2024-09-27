Photonic Energy Medicine For EMF Mitigation & Natural Healing

Blood is vital to our health, and since it's primarily made of water, understanding the role of water in the body is crucial. Is blood driven solely by the heart? For years, it was believed that water merely transported essential molecules, but as explained in Gerald Pollack’s book, The Fourth Phase of Water, water plays a much larger role. Our cells contain "fourth phase" or exclusion-zone (EZ) water, which is gel-like and clings to solids inside the cell, making it fundamentally different from liquid water. This phase of water is also key to driving blood flow.

Red blood cells rely on their surface area to deliver oxygen efficiently, but when they clump together due to a phenomenon called rouleaux formation, this process is hindered. This can lead to compromised organ function, poor temperature regulation, reduced detoxification, and eventually, disease.

In this essential episode, Dr. Marlene Siegel demonstrates how frequencies impact cellular function, red blood cells, and the 4th phase of water, showing how these factors affect overall health.

