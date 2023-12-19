Rabbit Lean-tos

No surprise that our bunny grass houses didn't last long. They all seemed to like the remains of the grass houses as lean-tos, so we made them more permanent lean-tos. Somehow I didn't press record when I was recording Clove and Ginger so you just get to see Parsley and Sunny checking out there new lean-tos. For more information see our blog post.
