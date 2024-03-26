Ragin Cajun can't unsee Biden's Poll Numbers: 'We might be Committing Suicide'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jesse Watters | Democrat strategist James Carville is warning that the Biden re-election campaign is oversaturated with "preachy females." 🤣 People cant appreciate how BAD Bidens poll numbers are. It's like every time he sees a new poll drop, its like seeing his grandmother naked. You cant unsee that.