Growing our own Food and Community: A New Way Forward
unbroken.global
unbroken.global
19 followers
49 views • 04/15/2024

Max interviews Marjorie Wildcraft, Founder of The Grow Network, about growing our own food and forming communities. Marjorie became aware of the engineered destruction of the global food supply chain and began to grow her own food. She recognized she could not do it without community, and began learning and teaching others about food. Max and Marjorie discuss the mass poisoning of humanity with corporate food, the burning of hundreds of food processing plants in the US, the destruction of beef production in Texas, the blowing up of bridges to shut down ports and all the other attacks on food and farming, including the CO2 agenda. Marjorie shares tips on how to grow food and medicinal herbs and offers solutions to our current global issues.

www.BackyardFoodProduction.com

Keywords
growing foodglobal agendabackyard food productionthe grow networkmarjorie wildcraftbackyard food
