AWARD WINNING DIRECTOR KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTION INDUCED CANCER

Rest in peace, Morgan Spurlock. His documentary "Super Size Me" was great. Very entertaining. He's crazy for only eating McDonalds for every meal, for 30-days. Whenever a McDonalds employee asked if he wanted to "super size it," he said yes. He did that, combined with consciously decreasing his daily exercise. Totally nuts. He went from healthy to at risk of a heart attack in just 1-month.





Morgan Valentine Spurlock

https://www.findagraveDOTcom/memorial/270576567/morgan-valentine-spurlock

Filmmaker-Producer. Best known for his 2004 documentary, "Super size Me," he began his career as a playwright, composing 1999's award winning play, "The Phoenix." In addition to his work in theater, he also designed the MTV web series, "I Bet You Will." He achieved critical success in 2004 with the documentary film "Super Size Me." The film followed Spurlock's journey during a one month period in early 2003 when he voluntarily consumed only McDonald's fast food. Chronicling the physical and psychological responses to his drastically altered diet, the documentary aimed to address the country's growing obesity epidemic as well as the corporate fast food industry's covert influences on the general population. The film garnered an Academy Award nomination and clinched the Best Documentary Screenplay award from the Writer's Guild of America. Subsequent documentaries included 2008's "Where in the World is Osama Bin Laden?," 2010's "Freakonomics," "The Greatest Movie Ever Sold," and "Comic-Con Episode IV: A Fan's Hope." In addition to his documentaries, Spurlock was also the creator of the short lived tv series, "30 Days," and served as the presenter of the CNN program, "Morgan Spurlock Inside Man," and the UK based show, "Morgan Spurlock's New Britannia."





