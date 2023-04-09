© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why You Feel Awful After Taking MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution)
MMS (Miracle Mineral Solution) is a potent oxidizing substance and when mixed with an activator within 30-60 seconds it becomes fully activated and turns into Chlorine Dioxide (ClO₂) when taken internally it will detoxify the body of many toxic things that affect peoples health holistically in many negative ways.
A lot of people who embark on this MMS detox and healing journey find that when taken internally they feel really awful in many different ways and they don't know exactly why, so I have created this video "Why You Feel Awful After Taking MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution)" to make you fully aware of why this happens, how to reduce the chance of this occurring in the first place, what you can due to reduce the negative symptoms and much more.
If you want to learn about everything I have to share with you on this subject make sure to watch this video "Why You Feel Awful After Taking MMS! (Miracle Mineral Solution)" from start to finish.
