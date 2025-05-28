Will Your Faith Still Stand When Time & Storms Test It?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When life’s hardest storms hit, will your house of faith stand—or crumble? In today’s devotional, Pastor Roderick Webster (Matt 7v28-29) shows why only those who possess Christ—not just profess Him—survive the test of time. 🔹 What you’ll learn The crowd’s admiration vs. obedience (vv. 28-29) Why “profession without possession” collapses under pressure How the Wise & Foolish Builders parable (Matt 7v24-27; Lk 6v47-49) applies to your daily choices Practical steps to move from hearing to doing God’s Word 🛠 Next Steps Reflect: Are there “sand” areas in my life? Comment: Share one storm that revealed your true foundation. Like | Subscribe | Share to help someone else build on the Rock. 📖 Key Scriptures: Matthew 7v24-29 • Luke 6:47-49 • Hebrews 4:12 🎵 Suggested Hymn: The Solid Rock Build on the Rock—because only what’s built on Christ lasts. 🙏
00:00Opening Hymn and Introduction
00:23Words from the Word: Matthew 7v28-29
01:11The Response to the Sermon
02:48Admiration vs. Belief
06:31The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders
08:54A Call to Reflect and Act
09:58Final Encouragement and Farewell