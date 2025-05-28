BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Will Your Faith Still Stand When Time & Storms Test It?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
21 followers
18 views • 3 months ago

When life’s hardest storms hit, will your house of faith stand—or crumble? In today’s devotional, Pastor Roderick Webster (Matt 7v28-29) shows why only those who possess Christ—not just profess Him—survive the test of time. 🔹 What you’ll learn The crowd’s admiration vs. obedience (vv. 28-29) Why “profession without possession” collapses under pressure How the Wise & Foolish Builders parable (Matt 7v24-27; Lk 6v47-49) applies to your daily choices Practical steps to move from hearing to doing God’s Word 🛠 Next Steps Reflect: Are there “sand” areas in my life? Comment: Share one storm that revealed your true foundation. Like | Subscribe | Share to help someone else build on the Rock. 📖 Key Scriptures: Matthew 7v24-29 • Luke 6:47-49 • Hebrews 4:12 🎵 Suggested Hymn: The Solid Rock Build on the Rock—because only what’s built on Christ lasts. 🙏

bible studyobedience to goddaily devotionfaith under fireroderick websterchristian devotionalwise and foolish buildersspiritual foundationhouse on the rocktested faithmatthew 7v24-29building on the rockstrong foundation
00:00Opening Hymn and Introduction

00:23Words from the Word: Matthew 7v28-29

01:11The Response to the Sermon

02:48Admiration vs. Belief

06:31The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders

08:54A Call to Reflect and Act

09:58Final Encouragement and Farewell

