RT News - January 24 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
7 months ago

January 24, 2025

rt.com


The Palestinian ambassador to the UN says Israel is on its way to occupying the entire West Bank through ‘violent raids and settler terrorism’. We hear from the local UNRWA head. The Slovak Prime Minister says the foreign activists known for stirring up violence in Georgia and Ukraine, are now aiming to disrupt Bratislava. Donald Trump assures his European partners that expensive American LNG will always be available to them. That as he threatens the EU’s main energy supplier Russia with more sanctions. RT tours the region that could host Iran’s new capital we take a closer look at its strategic potential.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

newsrussiart
