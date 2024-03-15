The Homeschooling Dictators with Nikki Snyder

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen Tesch speaks with Nikki Snyder, about homeschooling and the HSLDA.org website which breaks down homeschooling by state, what it's like to be a homeschooling parent and how to engage with your state regarding registering.





Nikki is also running for U.S. Senate and has been on the Michigan State Board of Education since she was elected 2016.





For more information about Nikki Snyder visit her website https://hirenikki.com/





