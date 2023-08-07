© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2nle9e71b7
8/4/2023 【Roy on The John Fredericks Show】Roy: Mr. Miles Guo’s whistleblowing did not go unheeded, and many ordinary people are following him. We need Mr. Guo‘s warning about the CCP’s evil plans. Mr. Guo is not a prophet, and what he told us actually came from our fellow fighters within the CCP system who risked their lives to send those intel out!
@jfradioshow
#CCP #Chinese≠CCP #takedowntheCCP
8/4/2023 【罗伊做客The John Fredericks节目】罗伊：文贵爆料并不是没有人理会，很多普通的老百姓都在关注他。我们需要文贵先生发出的关于中共邪恶计划的警告，他并非预言家，他掌握的情报是中共体制内的战友冒着生命危险送出来的！
#中共 #中国人不等于中共 #消灭中共