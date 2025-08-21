Dr. Bryan Ardis Show | Simple Antidotes for Allergies & Asthma

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, "Simple Antidotes for Allergies and Asthma," in honor of World Asthma Day (May 6, 2025), Dr. Ardis tackles the global surge in allergies and asthma, affecting over 30% of the world’s population. Dr. Ardis exposes the dark side of common asthma and allergy drugs—Allegra (vomiting, ear infections), Zyrtec (stillbirths, heart failure), Flovent (pneumonia, rashes), and Singulair (suicidal thoughts, black box warning)—and links their rise to vaccine ingredients like ovalbumin, citing a 2021 study showing vaccinated kids face 20 times higher asthma rates. Backed by science, he reveals natural alternatives that outperform or match these drugs without side effects. From vitamin E slashing inflammation to taurine boosting immunity, these solutions offer hope for kids, teens, and adults.