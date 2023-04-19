BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is Your Turpentine Toxic?
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
50 views • 04/19/2023

Worldwide Supplier For 100% Pure Gum Spirits Of Turpentine:http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentine.html


Turpentine's Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://bit.ly/3l3bzcM
WARNING Turpentine In Plastic Bottles Is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3tdFQ9X
WARNING Turpentine In Metal Containers is HIGHLY TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3HLDebn


Turpentine Protocol Videos: https://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinevideos.html

Turpentine Studies: http://www.sacredpurity.com/turpentinestudies.html

My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil/


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


Is Your Turpentine Toxic?


When people buy Turpentine specifically to ingest it to gain the potent detox and healing benefits it can provide people with when used safely and correctly many people make the mistake of buying the wrong type of Turpentine that is toxic and not safe to ingest.


So due to this, I have made this video "Is Your Turpentine Toxic?" to educate you fully on how you can determine if the Turpentine you have or any Turpentine you consider buying in the future is toxic and unsafe to ingest or if it's non toxic and safe to ingest.


And one thing people need to be fully aware of is when they should increase their dose of Turpentine and how to determine this, so I have created this video "When Should You Increase Your Dose Of Turpentine!" to educate you fully on this.


If you want to learn all about this in depth make sure to watch this video "Is Your Turpentine Toxic?" from start to finish.


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
turpentineturpentine and sugarpure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine oildr jennifer daniels turpentineturpentine protocolturpentine parasiteshow to use turpentinehealing with turpentineturpentine candidaturpentine candida detoxturpentine candida cleanseturpentine candida overgrowth100 pure gum spirits of turpentineturpentine with sugartaking turpentinetoxic turpentinedrinking turpentinedont drink turpentineis it safe to take turpentineturpentine toxicturpentine toxic paint stripperis your turpentine toxicdo not drink turpentine
