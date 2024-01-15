Alex Jones Full Show 01/14/2024 A Deep-Dive Into Disease X Vaccine

A Deep-Dive Into Disease X: Emergency Broadcast!Alex Jones Show - FULL SHOW - 01/14/2024 - The .WEF's globalist Davos Summit will discuss preparing world for deadly 'Disease X' pandemic ahead of 2024 election. Roger Stone also joins the show to discuss Donald Trump being set to sweep the Iowa Caucuses with over 50% of the vote and what the Deep State is planning next!
