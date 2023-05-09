BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rolling into the Future: How Preroll Automation is Changing the Cannabis Industry
The Talking Hedge
The Talking Hedge
69 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
14 views • 05/09/2023

We sat down with Nick Taraborelli, Vice President of Paxiom, and dove into the growing popularity of pre-rolls and the continuous innovation in delivery systems.


"The robots are coming, and they're bringing prerolls!"


The conversation also explores the role of packaging and the flexibility Paxiom offers in meeting diverse client needs.


Nick sheds light on the intricacies of the cannabis industry and offers valuable insights for both industry professionals and enthusiasts.


Summary:

00:00 - Intro

00:49 - Paxiom’s preroll machines

01:35 - recent innovations

02:36 - automation benefits

04:28 - automation challenges

07:57 - The Ideal Experience

12:56 - Secret Sauce / Differentiation

15:30 - automation advice

20:00 - new cannabis tech

22:49 - the future of cannabis & automation

00:00 - outro


Nick is the Vice President at Paxiom Group where he plays a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and success. Nick has been instrumental in expanding Paxiom's market presence, while delivering innovative packaging solutions.


Paxiom Automation is a provider of primary, secondary, and end-of-line packaging machines with more than 30 years of industry expertise, operating from 8 global facilities.


Episode 1,146 The #TalkingHedge chats with Nicholas Taraborelli, Vice President at Paxiom...

https://youtu.be/X8VSi3goEyc


Keywords
automationjointsprerolls
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy