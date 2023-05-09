Rolling into the Future: How Preroll Automation is Changing the Cannabis Industry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We sat down with Nick Taraborelli, Vice President of Paxiom, and dove into the growing popularity of pre-rolls and the continuous innovation in delivery systems.
"The robots are coming, and they're bringing prerolls!"
The conversation also explores the role of packaging and the flexibility Paxiom offers in meeting diverse client needs.
Nick sheds light on the intricacies of the cannabis industry and offers valuable insights for both industry professionals and enthusiasts.
Summary:
00:00 - Intro
00:49 - Paxiom’s preroll machines
01:35 - recent innovations
02:36 - automation benefits
04:28 - automation challenges
07:57 - The Ideal Experience
12:56 - Secret Sauce / Differentiation
15:30 - automation advice
20:00 - new cannabis tech
22:49 - the future of cannabis & automation
00:00 - outro
Nick is the Vice President at Paxiom Group where he plays a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and success. Nick has been instrumental in expanding Paxiom's market presence, while delivering innovative packaging solutions.
Paxiom Automation is a provider of primary, secondary, and end-of-line packaging machines with more than 30 years of industry expertise, operating from 8 global facilities.
