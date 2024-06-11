BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Stephen Hawking Wants U To Believe 100,000 Light Years As Fact
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
41 followers
82 views • 11 months ago

When 1 Light year = traveling at speed of light 24/7 for 365 days then multiply that by 100,000 cuz thats totally provable, measureable ands not just theoretical, right

whats shocking is not that they came up with this garbage and told it to us, whats unreal is that masses and geniuses actually have no idea at all that this bogus cosmology is what they believe in but don't even know their own model LOL

While all the constellations and ancient structures alignments are still in same spots never changing as the spirals are all sixes 666 and yet they even tell us the Milky Way is flat

liesnasaworldearthbestmsmrealityfakerealhighhorizonflatlevelglobefootagecurvaturespinningaltitudelenscamerascgigenuineballoonsouterspacecurved
