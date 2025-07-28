RT News - July 28 2025 2PM GMT

July 28, 2025

rt.com





Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot faces a major hacking attack. Dozens of flights are delayed and canceled as the airline's information systems fail. At least nine people desperately seeking food are killed by IDF gunfire at an aid distribution site in Gaza. The death total from starvation in the enclave is rising rapidly and humanitarian groups are sounding the alarm. Thailand and Cambodia agree to implement a ceasefire within 24 hours - after peace talks mediated by Malasia in cooperation with China. Trump also chimed in - threatened no trade deals for the combatants until the conflict is sorted out.





