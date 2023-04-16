© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/12/2023 In his latest Newsmax article, Matt Palumbo conducted a detailed analysis of the many absurdities and irrationalities in the allegations brought against Miles Guo and Yvette Wang by SDNY prosecutors. No one deserves freedom more than Mr. Guo! Mr. Free Miles Guo! Free Yvette Wang!
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/12/2023 马特·帕伦博在其发表于《大全新闻》的最新文章中，深入刨析了美国纽约南区检察官对郭文贵先生和王雁平女士的指控存在着诸多荒谬且不合逻辑之处。没有人比郭先生更值得拥有自由！释放郭文贵先生！释放王雁平女士！
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平