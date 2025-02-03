BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Weaponization of the US Dollar and Economic Sanctions
Brighteon Highlights
Brighteon HighlightsCheckmark Icon
29 views • 7 months ago

The US dollar has long been the world’s dominant currency, but its use as an economic weapon and is sparking global shifts. From sanctions on Russia to China’s push for de-dollarization, the landscape is changing.


Are these sanctions hurting the right people? Could BRICS or Bitcoin challenge the dollar’s supremacy? Dive into the latest interview to explore how economic power plays are reshaping the world order.


#EconomicPower #USDollar #GlobalEconomy #BRICS #DeDollarization #Bitcoin #Geopolitics #EconomicSanctions #WatchNow


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

