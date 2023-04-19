BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lights Out! Dennis Quaid Sounds The Alarm On What Happens When The US Power Grid Goes Down
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
597 views • 04/19/2023

- In a recent interview on Fox News channel, Dennis Quaid sounded the alarm on what could happen if the US power grid goes down.He pointed out there are lots of threats to the US power grid – and one of those threats could come from Chinese balloons.

 Just 30 days without electricity, it would take us back to 1880. And you wouldn’t be able to get gas. You wouldn’t be able to get food. You know, the police would stay home and take care of their own families . . .

Jesse Watters: And you can’t even survive three days without water. And it would affect the water system as well.

Dennis Quaid: Yes, exactly. And we keep talking about it, but nothing ever gets done . . . #GridDown #LightsOut #News


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos

