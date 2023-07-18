Do the Rothschilds Own the Fed? - Questions For Corbett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
July 18, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/qfc-rothschilds/
So, is it true that the Rothschilds own the Fed? And if not, then who does? Today James gets to the bottom of the whole Fed ownership things and helps you reformulate the question in a meaningful way that will help you dazzle and impress your conspiracy realist friends.