Defense Politics Asia | Wyatt Lim (TPC #1,321)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Youtube: https://youtube.com/defensepoliticsasia
Website: https://defensepoliticsasia.com
Twitter: @DefensePolitics
Instagram: @DefensePoliticsAsia
Facebook: /DefensePolitics
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/defensepoliticsasia
Telegram: https://t.me/defensepoliticsasia
Discord: https://discord.gg/HG3Qmwjdbt
The "personal" podcast mentioned is "The CommonBad with WalkingProblem"
Youtube: https://youtube.com/commonbad
Website: https://commonbad.com/
Rumble: http://rumble.com/user/walkingproblem
Brighteon: http://brighteon.com/channels/walkingproblem
Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/walkingproblem/
Gab / Parler / Getter: /walkingproblem
Twitter: @walkingproblemg
Telegram / Instagram: @walkingproblemgod
Facebook: http://facebook.com/CommonBad
Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month
Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast
Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies
Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com
Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1
Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/tommys_podcast
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC