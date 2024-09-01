BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elite are cloning captured Satanist cannibal reptilian red-haired witch nephilim giant to clone army
652 views • 8 months ago

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (September 2024). Satan Lucifer's Shambhala fallen angel elites and their Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist globalist elite earth's hidden matriarchal rulers are capturing Satanist cannibal six-fingered reptilian red-haired witch nephilim giants, in order to clone them so that they can create an army of "Fee Fi Fo Fum, I smell the blood of an Englishman" giants to fight Jesus when he returns at Armageddon. End of transmission…


