STARTing this channel | The WHY and HOW | My FULL thought process and then the actual channel start
5 views • 04/27/2023

Originally Published on Dec 16 2022

Thanks to Youtube's offer: Delete two (inactive/dead) channels and get the active one deleted as well, I stood in front of a hard decision and I decided to do a full restart. I take it as an opportunity as I wanted to change the direction in my old channel anyways. My life is so full of struggle that this Bummer won't keep me down and I want to give YOU some advice on our journey! IF you have any questions, please put them into the comment section so I get the chance to answer it! All my up to date links: https://linktr.ee/julias.crazy.world 

personal growthvloggingmy chaotic life
