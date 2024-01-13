Examine yourself & don't pollute your temple

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines, on Sabbath, January 6, 2024.





In anticipation of the glorious return of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua in the clouds of heaven, we need to examine ourselves to see where we stand with Christ, God manifested in the flesh.





As God’s people, as His saints, as His Israel, we must prepare ourselves in anticipation of God’s return according to Amos 4:12. Prepare to meet thy God oh saints of the Most High. Prepare to meet Christ in the clouds of heaven as Christ promises that He will come back in the clouds of heaven to bring back with Him His saints, as Christ’s feet will NOT touch this sin filled earth in 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17.





This is why we must examine ourselves prior to Christ’s return. As it is written in 2 Corinthians 13:5; Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?





Are you close to God through daily prayer, Bible study and singing songs of worship to your Creator? Or do you have a lukewarm relationship with Christ by being indifferent towards Him? By being indifferent towards daily prayer or Bible study? By being indifferent towards sin.





This is why we need to examine ourselves in our walk with God. As we read in Psalm 26:2: Examine me, O Lord, and prove me; try my reins and my heart. In Psalm 139:23-24, it is written: Search me, O God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: And see if there be any wicked way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.





Do not let satan pollute your temple with sin with the lust of the flesh and the lust of the eyes and the pride of life or with anger and vengeance as we see today with wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Do not be conformed to the ways of this sin-filled world but rather, turn to Christ...now!





As we read in Romans 12:1-2, I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service. And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.





Examine yourself now to ensure that you are on firm ground and in good standing with God. Please do not wait.





