July 7th - Could "The Big One" Finally Happen?
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
1
232 views • 10 months ago

Earthquake, Earthquakes, and Disaster... It is becoming more and more evident that the "singular disaster" spoken of in Ezekiel 7 might very well be talking about natural disasters in the form of mega earthquakes that will absolutely devastate the land of end-times-Israel aka America. Today, I'm going to lay out even more evidence as we approach the month of July and the first day of the 5th month of the Hebrew calendar---the month of the grapes (of wrath?) harvest and why July 7th could be the start of a great shaking for the US.




earthquakesolarraptureearthquakesbiblicaltsunamicatastrophicsignusgstsunamiscascadiarefugee crisismassivenew madrideclipses1812pacific northwestpnwend times signsseismic zonenmszsubduction zone1811july 7 2024csz
