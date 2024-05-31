WATCH! TOS-2 Tosochka powerful burning down Ukraine position

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The new TOS-2 Tosochka heavy flamethrower system was effectively used by Russian military to attack fortifications and command posts, military equipment and other important Ukrainian targets. TOS-2 with thermobaric rockets made a difference on the battlefield, its attacks burned and succeeded in capturing dozens of Armed Forces of Ukraine fortifications on the front line.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
