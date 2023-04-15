© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 14, 2023
Renowned Critical Care Physician and co-founder of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), Dr. Pierre Kory, shares details on the alliance’s upcoming educational conference in Ft Worth, TX featuring an esteemed panel of speakers to discuss spike protein-induced diseases.
#FLCCC #DrPierreKory #Covid19 #EducationalConference
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2i9i0i-conference-teaches-treatments-for-vax-injured.html