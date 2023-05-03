BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ed Dowd: 30% of the Workforce is Sick, Injured, or Dead
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
15
3991 views • 05/03/2023

Ed Dowd warns of a black swan event.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented. 

Video Sources:

1. Greg Hunter's USAWatchdog.com - CV19 Bioweapon Vax - a Black Sawn Event - Ed Dowd

https://rumble.com/v2lqx92-cv19-bioweapon-vax-a-black-sawn-event-ed-dowd.html


2. TheNewAmerican.com - The Ben Armstrong Show - What! Vax Has Plasma Contamination? Can Cause Antibiotic Resistance?

https://thenewamerican.com/what-vax-has-plasma-contamination-can-cause-antibiotic-resistance/


3. MakisMD.substack.com - COVID INTEL - DR. WILLIAM MAKIS MD - Turbo Cancer Leukemia - children from ages 11 to 21 are dying within hours or days of cancer diagnosis (new case: 16 year old Kyle Limper)

https://makismd.substack.com/p/turbo-cancer-leukemia-children-from?utm_source=cross-post&publication_id=1385328&post_id=118506763&isFreemail=true&utm_campaign=1188148&utm_medium=email


4. ChildrensHealthDefense.org - Exclusive: Spike in Rare Brain Infections in Kids Raises More Questions Than Answers

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kids-spike-brain-infections/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20230502

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
leukemiabioweaponworkforce
