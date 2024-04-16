Earth Quake Warning - High Probability

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Strange history of earthquakes when solar eclipses and comets happen together. It is not a matter of if but when another one will hit the USA. New Madrid is a known ticking time bomb. Warning signs have been flashing since 2012 but this year looks much like 1812. Best thing for anyone with the means is to get out of the area or be ready to evacuate. Stay away from Ground Zero for sure.