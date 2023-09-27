Massive blast by Shahid drone rocks the Izmail Port in Odessa

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Massive blast by Shahid drone of the Russian Armed Forces rocked Izmail Harbor as Russian attacks continued overnight attacks in Odessa region. The group of kamikaze drones that missed Ukrainian defense system hit infrastructure at the port, causing damage to the checkpoint building, warehouse, and around 30 trucks and 6 vans.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY