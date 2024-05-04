EERIE SILENCE on the WORLD SCENE, Something ISN'T RIGHT an INDIGNATION is COMING

things over the last two weeks on the world scene has been a little too quiet. I don't know if you're sensing what I am but something is just not right. It may just be me. but I have a feeling that something prophetical is getting ready to happen. either way, by the end of this year we can expect all sorts of things from the Bible taking place

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

