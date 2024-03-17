IMAGINE OUR POLITICIANS BEING THIS PASSIONATE REGARDING AMERICANS 🇮🇱🇺🇸 SO SORRY, GOYIMZES

Censored Men - 🇮🇱🇺🇸 You'd never hear a member of Congress speaking this passionately about America; that passion is reserved for Israel!





Hey look - it's our pal Chuck from the other day!





CHUCK FLEISCHMANN WOULD BE A STAR IN THE KNESSET 🇮🇱 BUT WHY IS HE 'REPRESENTING' AMERICANS?





https://www.bitchute.com/video/qpkZpzlI1a8y/





Source: https://twitter.com/censoredmen/status/1769074987850199218





Thumbnail: https://x.com/noorhopes/status/1769075191953461525





On June 8, 1967, Israeli war planes and torpedo boats attacked the USS Liberty, an intelligence gathering ship, while it was on a signals collections mission in international waters off the Sinai Peninsula during the Six-Day War.





It was the first attack on a U.S. navy vessel since Pearl Harbor, and the first attack on America by a Middle East nation. Of the 294-member crew, 34 Americans died and 174 were wounded during an attack that lasted as long as the attack on Pearl Harbor.





The ship, armed only with four machine guns, was first strafed by Israel Defense Forces aircraft, which took out its communication antennas so it could not radio for help. The Liberty was then bombed, hit with napalm and torpedoed.





It remains the only peacetime attack on a U.S. naval vessel that Congress formally refuses to investigate. As a result, some believe North Korea was emboldened to seize the USS Pueblo on Jan. 23, 1968, as that intelligence engaged in routine surveillance.





Israel claimed it mistook the Liberty for an enemy vessel. Surviving crewmen say that was not possible.





One cannot imagine the horror the crew went through, nor their anger that the White House twice called back aircraft assistance that Rear Admiral Lawrence Geis launched from carriers after a crewman jerry-rigged an antenna in the midst of the attack and sent an SOS call.





While recalling rescue planes a second time, President Lyndon Johnson reportedly told Geis he didn't care if the ship sank, he wasn't going to embarrass an ally. The mystery is how Johnson knew the attackers were Israelis. Not even the crewmen knew their attackers' identities because unmarked aircraft were used.





This, plus survivors' orders to keep silent about the attack or risk life in prison - or worse - and an investigator's allegation before he died that a cover up had been ordered by Admiral John McCain., Jr., father of current U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-AZ, have led to conspiracy theories.





It wasn't until Johnson died in 1973 - 12 years after the attack - that surviving crewmen broke their silence. Their voices have been joined by a litany of other interested parties, Israelis and pro-Israeli Americans.





https://twitter.com/DigitalWarCrime/status/1768033306791260177





AI Chatbots: Uneven Replies Raise Concern





Executive Summary





📣 ADL research shows that GAI chatbots produce widely varied results when asked about Jewish topics or those related to antisemitism.





📣 We reviewed 5 GAI chatbots: Chat GPT(GPT 3.5), Copilot(GPT 4), Claude, Gemini and Deep AI based on four parameters: citations, correct information, fairness, and explanation of data limits. No chatbot fulfilled all four parameters, with Claude performing the worst of all chatbots reviewed.





📣 All companies should strive to ensure that their GAI chatbots avoid the discrepancies we noticed, and produce trustworthy information to objective queries.





https://www.adl.org/resources/blog/ai-chatbots-uneven-replies-raise-concern





Anons are #noticing: 🫥





MinuteHorizonStuart

o/





KansasNullMega

o/





AcademySelectMonarch

o/





PirateEditorNorway

o/





SabrinaPoliticTribal

o/





PioneerMargoSlow

o/





MammalTritonDilemma

o/





PeriodJumboCouple

Jews are the scum of the earth!





Publish

o/





VampireChicagoVersion

Jesus is the only Way





EastStyleExtreme

jesus the anticipated messiah of the jews