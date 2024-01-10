Create New Account
Apocalypse Watch E135: Snow, Clay Higgins, Trump, Sex Scandal, Hamas
ApocalypseWatch
Join Johnny Watcher and TwoShoes as they engage in a globe-trotting discussion from snow in Arkansas to the IDF is Gaza to the war in Ukraine. Clay Higgins and Tucker Carlson, Fani Willis, Biden, Trump and Fetterman all get their turn in the barrel.

 

