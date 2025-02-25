The Charade of Selection and Installing UNL's Subversive Chancellor (Part 7 of 10)

The Charade of Selection and Installing UNL's Subversive Chancellor: The Institutionalization of Subversion in Academia's Structuration and Traditional Foundations through Infiltration and Manipulation with Diversification, Equitization, and Inclusion - Part 7



Upon the retirement of the white fool and stooge, Ronnie Green, the University of Nebraska system initiated what can only be described as a charade in the guise of a selection process for a new Chancellor. This process was, in reality, a predetermined affair, with Rodney Bennett likely already identified and selected as the black subversive replacement for Green. The orchestration of such subversion requires multiple moving parts, and Bennett was positioned as the inevitable choice.



To maintain the facade of an open and diligent selection, the university embarked on a prolonged and ostentatious procedure. This so-called selection process is less about careful consideration and more about the expenditure of time and money. Committees and selectors indulge in an elaborate dance of meetings, travel, and dinners, all funded by the hard-earned money of taxpayers and tuition-paying students. This is not merely a process of selection but an orchestrated waste of resources, providing those involved with opportunities for indulgence under the pretense of due diligence.



The selection of a new Chancellor, therefore, becomes a protracted affair, characterized by its inefficiency and lack of genuine purpose. It is a facade, a costly and time-consuming ritual where the outcome—Rodney Bennett's appointment—was likely decided long before Green's departure was even announced. This charade, executed by the university's administrative frauds, serves no purpose other than to exhaust resources and time, all while pretending to engage in a thorough and unbiased leadership transition.



The public highlights of the selection process for the new Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, akin to numerous hiring rituals across Nebraska and the nation, were an elaborate waste and theatrical production designed to feign a meticulous and thoughtful selection. In reality, the process was a mockery of due diligence, where the selectors indulged in more wining and dining than actual selection, betraying their positions for a preordained outcome.



The process:



#1. Announcement of Vacancy: Upon the retirement of the previous white fool and Chancellor, Ronnie Green, the vacancy was declared, setting the stage for the farce...



This process, characterized by fraud and deceit, not only mocks the public but also wastes taxpayer and student money, all while advancing a predetermined agenda that undermines the integrity of the educational institution.



