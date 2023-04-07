X22 REPORT Ep. 3039b - Another Move Was Just Made On The [DS], Subpoenas Issued, Traitors, Those Awake Can See

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3039b - April 6, 2023
Another Move Was Just Made On The [DS], Subpoenas Issued, Traitors, Those Awake Can See
The [DS] is panicking, they have used everything against Trump, now all they have left is a case that is so far out there that people are going to wake up knowing that this has nothing to do with the law, this is a political hit on Trump. Jordan issues subpoenas. RFK enters the ring, the [DS] is in trouble, the push to remove Biden is on, they will fight back and go after RFK, but lets see how this turns out, will the [DS] take out Biden.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!
https://www.virtualshield.com/x22
Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^