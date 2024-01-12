EPISODE 354: INDOCTRINATED

ICAN’s Attorneys Have Obtained New Data The CDC Doesn’t Want You to See; Jefferey Jaxen Reports on runaway excess deaths in a post-COVID vaccine world, German Farmers Protest is next level, and science-backed causes of ‘climate change’; Author of ‘The Indoctrinated Brain’ Gives you tools to combat the attack on our Medical Freedom
Guests: Aaron Siri, Esq., Michael Nehls, M.D., Ph.D.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.