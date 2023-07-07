© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Best believe UA are bleeding badly on the Bakhmut front. As said yesterday, the lower combat experienced troops in the trenches are reinforced by the better forwards observers and artillery units in Z's arsenal.
Source @Ghost