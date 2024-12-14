BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Best EMF Protection and Save Energy (~8 to ~12% kWh) with UL-listed Devices
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
63 views • 6 months ago

To view the 'Powerpoint," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldPowerPoint

Introduction & overview of SATIC USA's world-class lineup of health- & energy-saving devices by tinyurl.com/SaticShield affiliate, Danny Tseng

BENEFITS of SATIC USA’s devices: 

*stabilizes and helps maintain consistent voltage


*increases average power, while the improved power factor lowers amps and increases efficiency


*reduces total power and, therefore, losses to Ohm's law, consistently reducing watts


*is proven to lower harmonics and distortion


*filters consistently lower EMFs and their subsequent radiation

 

*saturates out at and maintains primary frequency

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

To ensure that your order ships out, ASAP, please forward me a copy of your order confirmation email to: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected] & then leave me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 with the date and approx. time of your email

To view a Solar-Specific video and “Powerpoint” for SaticShield’s Power Perfect Box, visit: https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldForSolar and

https://tinyurl.com/BenefitsOfSaticShieldForSolar , respectively

To share this video, use:

https://tinyurl.com/SaticShieldOverviewVideo

Keywords
best emf protectionbest energy saving devicebest surge suppressorbest climate change solutionsaticshieldbest dirty electricity protection
