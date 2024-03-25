Three More Defendants in the Crocus Attack Case were Brought to Russian Court - Two Brothers and Their Father

Three more Defendants in the Crocus Attack case were brought to court - Two Brothers and Their Father.

There was a video with one of the sons, but was too short to upload.

Three more defendants in the Crocus terrorist attack case were brought to court

These are two brothers and their father:

— Islomov Aminchon Isroilovich

— Islomov Dilovar Isroilovich

— Isroil Ibrahimovich Islomov





It was the Islomovs who sold the white Renault to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack at Crocus.

The Investigative Committee petitions for their arrest

Both have Wahhabi beards with shortened mustaches. This is already a classic

The man was born in 1962. He has a secondary education. Isroil Islomov is married and has five children.

The case of the elder Islomov will also be considered in closed session. Representatives of the media were asked to leave the hearing.



