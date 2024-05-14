© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ottawa, May 8, 2024 - CHP Leader Rod Taylor held a Press Conference in the Ottawa Press Gallery, focused on how the actions of the current government have sabotaged the hopes and dreams and have strewn obstacles in the paths of upcoming generations.
Full Press Release can be read here: https://www.chp.ca/news/press-release-federal-overspending-is-making-us-all-debt-slaves?utm_source=Brighteon&utm_medium=Video&utm_campaign=PRVideo
