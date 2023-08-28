Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 28, 2023 - Imploding Biden economy spawns FRAUDULENT SCAMS targeting consumers of all kinds

0:00 Intro

0:18 FRAUDULENT SCAMS

33:50 New Crisis

35:30 Additional News

43:09 Joe Biden

55:28 Climate Change

58:23 The Best Video

1:07:19 Interview with John Bush





- Beware of new SCAMS targeting us all

- Many scammers are INFLUENCERS who sound believable

- Some are positioned as "Christian" or "alternative" orientations

- Watch out for #Maui fundraising scams, #gold scams, #crypto scams, supplement scams and more

- Shocking (true) examples of scams we've uncovered in our 20 years of research and testing

- The "whey protein" that turned out to be maltodextrin

- The #detox supplement that turned out to be liquid aluminum

- 3 Ukrainian pilots DIE in a training exercise

- 79 arsonists arrested in Greece for seeing wildfires blamed on #climate change

- Don't get suckered into a #civilwar trap

- Joe Biden pushing new #vaccines for #plandemic 2.0

- Partial interview with John Bush from Live Free Academy





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





