"The Shaman:" Don't Be Reactive; LEAD the Narrative | Counter Narrative Ep. 214

Happy Friday. We made it through another week.

I feel like every week in 2024 is going to feel like that .

Today we are talking about Biden's weaponized government - how it strikes yet again.

Fani Willis’ train wreck court appearances.

And we’re joined by Jake 'The Shaman’ Chansley for his thoughts on all the nonsense and with an update on his campaign.

Also, don’t miss how to protect your assets while we all suffer through bidenomics.





LINKS:





https://www.shamanforcongress.com/





https://forbiddenapparel.store/collections/americas-shaman-1





https://www.shamanforcongress.com/help-jake









Kristi.GetAnAnnuity.com