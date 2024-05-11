Multiculturalism - Only For Europeans | VertigoPolitix

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Program of Genocide by Another Name?
In a scathing critique of modern immigration policies, VertigoPolitix exposes the hypocrisy of multiculturalism, revealing how it disproportionately affects White countries, threatening to erase our cultural identities. By pointing out the double standard that demands White nations absorb millions of non-natives while sparing other countries from similar expectations, VertigoPolitix argues that this 'absurd system' amounts to a program of genocide against Whites. A provocative call to question the status quo, this exposé demands attention and sparks a necessary conversation about the true costs of unchecked multiculturalism.
🔗 All Credit To VertigoPolitix: https://archive.org/details/VertigoPolitix_Deus_Vult_YouTube_HD_Video_Collection/Multiculturalism+-+Only+for+Europeans.mp4
Mirrored - Just a Dude
