Paul's Letter to the Ephesians Part 2: The Greatness of Christ

The apostle Paul wanted to teach the basic doctrines of the Christian faith, beginning with predestination. The believers in Ephesus came out of idol worship of Diana and this topic of was important to them.

Paul detailed the relationship between God the Father and Jesus the Son, along with the great inheritance of every believer in Christ. As such, we are to bring praise to God through our lives because we have trusted in Christ for our salvation and been sealed by the Holy Spirit. Paul also taught that Jesus is the supreme ruler of all believers in the world, ruling with such great power that no act of the Devil can even come close.

Our God is indeed awesome and far above every principality, power and dominion in this world. He has appointed Jesus to be in charge of all things and there is nothing which is impossible for God! It is our hope that you are beginning to understand God's exceeding greatness which He has wrought in Christ and bestows toward those who believe.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1316.pdf

RLJ-1316 -- NOVEMBER 13, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm