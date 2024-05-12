NO BODIES FOUND AFTER $8 MILLION SPENT SEARCHING FOR BODIES…MASS GRAVES HOAX CONFIRMED!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations has confirmed significant spending to try and uncover the "heartbreaking truth" of potential unmarked graves at the Indian Residential School in Kamloops, BC.
However, despite the allocation of $7.9 million for this purpose, no remains have been recovered, and there has been no public disclosure of how the funds were utilized, according to the Western Standard.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth continues his coverage of the “mass graves hoax” that still to this day amplifies the war on Christianity!
