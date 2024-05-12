BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NO BODIES FOUND AFTER $8 MILLION SPENT SEARCHING FOR BODIES…MASS GRAVES HOAX CONFIRMED!!!
What is happening
What is happening
228 views • 12 months ago


Press For Truth


pressfortruth



 41883 subscribers

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

The Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations has confirmed significant spending to try and uncover the "heartbreaking truth" of potential unmarked graves at the Indian Residential School in Kamloops, BC.


However, despite the allocation of $7.9 million for this purpose, no remains have been recovered, and there has been no public disclosure of how the funds were utilized, according to the Western Standard.


In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth continues his coverage of the “mass graves hoax” that still to this day amplifies the war on Christianity!


If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth

GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH

Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq

Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/


Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]


If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:


Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1


SUBSCRIBE:

BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/

ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth

BAYSTON➜ https://bastyon.com/dandickspft

MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth

RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth

HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts

BANNED ➜ https://banned.video/channel/press-for-truth

YouTube (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/@pressfortruthdandickspft


Sources:


https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/tk-eml%C3%BAps-te-secw%C3%A9pemc-215-children-former-kamloops-indian-residential-school-1.6043778


https://www.westernstandard.news/news/no-bodies-found-after-spending-8-million-searching-for-bodies-at-kamloops-residential-school/54429


https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1I_E48OhsJpTMMmO_EX_PSZAkOnHoIXyG&femb=1&ll=52.067859583901516%2C-111.35766967075115&z=6


https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-residential-school-mass-graves-it-wasnt-genocide-amplifies-war-on-christianity/


https://pressfortruth.ca/canada-day-cancelled-these-are-the-people-who-want-the-churches-to-burn/


https://pressfortruth.ca/kamloops-mass-graves-debunked-by-academics-as-biggest-fake-news-story-in-canada/


https://pressfortruth.ca/the-popes-apology-perpetuates-the-mass-graves-genocide-hoax/


https://pressfortruth.ca/unmarked-graves-investigation-comes-up-empty-no-criminal-activity-found-surprise-surprise-%f0%9f%99%84/


https://pressfortruth.ca/pft-live-mass-graves-hoax-joe-biggs-gets-17-years-x-collects-biometrics-lgbtq-travel-warning/


https://pressfortruth.ca/the-truth-about-canadas-national-day-for-truth-and-reconciliation/

Keywords
hoaxliesschoolcanadachurchesburnedpress for truthmass gravespressfortruthresidential
