Lavrov: described the West, particularly the US, as having intensified its hybrid aggression against Russia

❗️"RUSSIANS, STAY STRONG!" - Foreign Minister Lavrov spoke at the opening of the VIII World Congress of Compatriots Living Abroad.

⚡️He described the West, particularly the U.S., as having intensified its hybrid aggression against Russia, aiming to achieve a strategic defeat. Lavrov noted that Washington and its NATO allies are openly discussing their intent to marginalize Russia in global development.

He asserted that all objectives of the Special Military Operation, as outlined by President Putin, will be fulfilled.