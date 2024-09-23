❤️‍🔥The 7th anniversary since Russell "Texas" Bentley & Lyudmila got married in front of the Lord in church

Today (posted Sunday, Sept 22, 2024) is the 7th anniversary since Russell and I got married in front of the Lord in church.....

Our brightest celebration of our life together was attended by people dear to our hearts. Many of them, and my dad, are gone, but many are alive.

To those who are alive - watch this video, smile at the very bright and warm memories that Russell gives us, and raise your glass at dinner to him as for the living, because we have a church wedding anniversary today, and with God all are alive....

*Video dated back to 2017 when I stayed off-cameras for safety reasons, and moreover, I never wanted publicity as it's kind of a "tar baby". I was a reliable rear guard to my husband - and that was enough for me :)

Lyudmila Bentley

Wife of Russell 'Texas' Bentley