WELCOME TO THE NIGHTMARE ~ TRANSHUMANISM, GEOENGINEERING & GLOBALISM

https://danhappel.com/geoengineering-the-environment-and-manipulation-of-the-human-genome/Geoengineering of the environment and manipulation of the human genome threaten society in ways unimagined a few years ago...

We have become a society of easily controlled sheep, not by accident, but because it was planned that way. Education and mass media became a tool of the power elite to reprogram mankind to be good workers, not good thinkers.

Technology has outstripped human capacity to control it. Nano technology, AI, robotics, quantum computing, bioengineering... all things that could advance the human condition beyond our wildest dreams, has the capability to end life on earth as we know it, and most people don't have a clue that it is even happening.

For those who do understand, alarm bells are ringing all around us.