🔥🇺🇦 Special Forces "Anvar" destroys the lines of defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, supporting the offensive in the Sumy region
▪️Special forces are attacking Ukrainian militants and their positions in the area of border villages, where Russian troops are advancing deep into the Sumy region.